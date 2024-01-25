Russia launched 14 attack drones and five missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Thursday, with air defence systems destroying 11 of the drones.

The air force said on its Telegram messaging channel that Russia targeted mainly southern Ukraine.

Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that two people were injured during the attack on the Black Sea port city.

"Despite the effective and fruitful work of air defence to repel enemy attacks, unfortunately, an industrial facility was hit in Odesa, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged," Kiper said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.




