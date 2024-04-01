Ukraine's air force shot down two out of three Russia-launched Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian military said on Monday. The General Staff provided no further information about the attack in its report on Facebook.

Separately, Ukraine's energy ministry said equipment at a power substation in the southern Zaporizhzhia region had been damaged following a drone attack. It did not clarify what type of drones has been used.

Monday night was relatively quiet for Ukraine following a series of attacks on the country's energy infrastructure that Russia stepped up more than a week ago.

On March 22, Russian forces carried out the largest strike on grid infrastructure during the two-year-old war, causing major damage and resulting in massive power outages. Russia last week continued targeting Ukraine's thermal and hydro-power plants. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa Editing by Gareth Jones)