Ahead of scheduled four-way talks in Turkey to unblock Ukraine's grain exports, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the grain issue must be resolved under the auspices of the United Nations. "Ukraine advocates that the issue of unblocking Ukrainian grain be resolved under the auspices of the U.N.," foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.

"In this context, we are grateful to Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his active efforts to find a solution that will guarantee the security of the southern regions of our country," he said. (Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Catherine Evans)



