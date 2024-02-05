Ukraine reported a surplus of electricity production and intends to export it to neighbouring Moldova and Poland, Ukrainian energy ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine had produced more energy than it consumed before the Russian invasion in 2022, but that output has dropped since the Russian attacks on power facilities and the occupation of Europe's largest Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"There is a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's power system. The surplus was transferred to Poland, and electricity is planned to be exported to Moldova," the ministry said on Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's energy minister German Galushchenko told Reuters last month that Ukraine could resume substantial energy exports as early as this spring due to lower consumption.

Ukraine banned exports during the last heating season amid Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system and large-scale shutdowns.

Galushchenko said Ukraine expected to start construction work on four new nuclear power reactors this summer or autumn as the country seeks to compensate for lost energy capacity due to the war with Russia. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Bernadette Baum)



