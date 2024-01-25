Ukraine hit a Russian oil refinery in Tuapse with drones in operation by the SBU security service, a Ukrainian source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source said Kyiv would continue attacking facilities providing fuel for the Russian military.

"The SBU strikes deep into the Russian Federation and continues attacks on facilities which are not only important for the Russian economy, but also provide fuel for the enemy troops," the source said. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth, writing by Olena Harmash; Editing by Alison Williams)



