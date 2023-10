Ukraine has more than 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in its underground storage for the 2023/24 heating season, Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said on Wednesday.

"We are ahead of our schedules. Earlier it was expected that we would accumulate 14.7 bcm of gas, but now we have accumulated more than 16 bcm," Hrynchuk said on national television. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)