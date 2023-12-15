Ukraine's grain exports have fallen to around 15.3 million metric tons so far in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The ministry said that by Dec. 16 last year, Ukraine had exported almost 20 million tons of grain.

Ukraine exported 2.2 million tons of grain so far in December, the ministry data showed.

The volume exported this season includes 6.5 million tons of wheat, 7.7 million tons of corn and 933,000 tons of barley.

In the previous season by Dec. 16, Ukraine had exported 7.4 million tons of wheat, 10.9 million tons of corn and 1.5 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

A senior Ukrainian government official said this week that the country's exports through the alternative Black Sea corridor could increase to 5 million metric tons in December from 3.8 million tons in November.

Ukraine launched the corridor hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria in August, after Moscow withdrew from the U.N. brokered Black Sea grain export deal in July and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets.

Ukraine's government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with its 2023/24 exportable surplus totalling about 50 million tons. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)



