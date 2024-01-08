KYIV, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports so far in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season have fallen to about 19.4 million metric tons from almost 23.6 million tons at the same stage last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The volume exported this season includes 7.8 million tons of wheat, 10.3 million tons of corn and 1.2 million tons of barley.

By Jan. 9 of the previous season, Ukraine had exported 8.6 million tons of wheat, 13.3 million tons of corn and 1.7 million tons of barley.

So far in January, Ukraine has exported 1.03 million tons of grain, the ministry data showed.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with its 2023/24 exportable surplus totalling about 50 million tons. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)



