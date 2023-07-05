Ukraine's grain exports for the new 2023/24 season stood at 276,000 metric tons as of July 5, Agriculture Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The volume included 191,000 tons of corn, 65,000 tons of wheat and 20,000 tons of barley.

The ministry did not give an exact comparison for the same date a year ago but said that Ukraine had exported 163,000 tons of grain as of July 6, 2022.

Exports for the entire 2022/23 season were almost 49 million tons, exceeding the previous season's 48.4 million tons.

Most of the volume was shipped abroad from deep Black Sea ports under the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July to tackle a global food crisis worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a blockade of Ukrainian ports.

A major grain grower and exporter, Ukraine's grain output dropped to about 53 million tons in clean weight in the 2022 calendar year, down from a record 86 million tons in 2021.

The ministry has said the crop could fall to 46 million tons of grain in 2023. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )



