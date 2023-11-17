Ukraine's military said Friday that Kyiv forces had carried out a series of attacks on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro river near the southern city of Kherson.

The waterway is the de facto frontline in the south of the country, and Russia conceded for the first time this week that Ukrainian forces had claimed back some territory on the opposing bank.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River, along the Kherson front," Ukraine Marine Corps said in a statement on social media.

"In cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads," the statement added.

The statement said more than 1,000 Russian forces were killed during the operations and more that 1,200 pieces of hardware were destroyed, claims that AFP could not independently verify.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been entrenched on opposite sides of the Dnipro river since Moscow withdrew from the western part of Kherson region last November.

That was the last major territorial change in the conflict, with both sides having since failed to make progress despite staging multiple offensives.

- Russian shelling on Kherson -

But Moscow's forces have been persistently shelling Ukrainian towns and villages on the western bank of the Dnipro since their withdrawal, which marked an embarrassing setback for the Kremlin.

The regional governor announced early Friday that Russian shelling had left one person dead after a night of Russian artillery "fire terror".

"I have tragic news. An unidentified woman -- with no registered address -- was fatally wounded," governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The fatality followed news from a day before that at least three people were killed and a dozen were injured in Russian shelling.

Earlier this week, the Russian-installed official responsible for occupied Kherson conceded for the first time that some Ukrainian units had crossed the Dnipro and established positions on the eastern bank.

He said Kyiv's troops were "blocked" in Krynky, a small village on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, and were facing a "fiery hell" from Russian artillery, rockets and drones.

The official, Vladimir Saldo, said Ukraine had only been able to cross the river by "throwing meat" -- a euphemism for military assaults that involve huge numbers of manpower and encounter heavy losses.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had "gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro," without providing further details.

Ukrainian forces earlier this year had been expected to divert troops and armour for a counteroffensive in the south -- plans that fell apart after an explosion at the Kakhovka dam flooded swathes of southern Ukraine making it impassable.