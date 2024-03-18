Ukraine expects high electricity imports on Monday with limited exporst, the energy ministry said.

"For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 5,751 megawatt hours (Mwh). Exports are also expected at 1,645 Mhwthe ministry said in a statement.

The ministry gave no explanation for the high imports but said the country's energy system was balanced, no outage schedules were applied and thermal and hydro generation reserves were utilised to cover consumers' needs.

Ukraine imported 3,900 Mwh of electricity and exported 2,000 Mwh on Sunday.

Ukraine started exporting electricity shortly before it was invaded in 2022, then had to pause when Russian forces attacked power infrastructure and seized the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Exports to Eastern Europe resumed in February, a major boost to Ukraine's beleaguered economy, though it still has to import some power during peak consumption hours. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Bernadette Baum)



