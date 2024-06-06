The Ukrainian air force shot down 17 out of 18 Shahed-type drones over four regions during Russia's overnight attack on Thursday, according to the military.

Russia's attack caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi region, where one drone was shot down, the regional governor said. The emergency services worked to put out the fire on Thursday morning with no casualties reported by local authorities.

Ukrainian military shot down eight drones over the southern region of Mykolaiv with no damages reported by the regional governor. Drones were also shot down over Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Russian forces also used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack Dnipropetrovsk region, the military said. No details on damage from the missile attack were immediately available.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko Editing by Shri Navaratnam)



