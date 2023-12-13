The effectiveness of Western weapons cannot be doubted, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday after the country's air force said it downed 10 Russia-launched ballistic missiles overnight.

"The effectiveness of Western weapons in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers cannot be doubted," Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.

"But there are victims as a result of falling fragments of Russian missiles, houses were burned. Kyiv is being hit with ballistic (missiles)." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Max Hunder in Kyiv; Editing by Christopher Cushing)