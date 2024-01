Ukrainian forces destroyed 18 out of 51 missiles of different types launched during a wave of Russian air strikes on Monday, Ukraine's air force said.

It said Russia had launched 32 cruise missiles overnight as well as eight "Shahed" drones, and that all the drones had been downed.

"Critical infrastructure facilities, industrial civilian and military facilities were attacked," the air force said. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)