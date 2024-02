Ukraine's air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the country's capital, said on Wednesday.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts with the Ukraine's Air Force warning on the Telegram messaging app of a risk of Russian missile attacks. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Olena Harmash; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)