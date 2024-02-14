Ukrainian sea drones hit and damaged a large Russian landing ship off occupied Crimea, Ukrainska Pravda, a major Ukrainian media outlet, reported on Wednesday.

The news outlet published several videos showing a column of smoke over the sea off the southern coast of Crimea, as well as helicopters flying over the sea.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said the targeted ship was Tsezar Kunikov, which took part in Russian military operations in Georgia in 2008.

Reuters could not independently verify the account and Ukrainian military intelligence was unavailable for comment.

In December, Ukrainian cruise missiles struck a large Russian landing warship in Crimea that killed at least one person. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Michael Perry)



