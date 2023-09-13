Ukraine attacked the Sevastopol Shipyard in Crimea with 10 cruise missiles and three high-speed boats, Russia's defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry said that seven cruise missiles were destroyed by Russia's air defence systems and all boats were destroyed by a Russian patrol ship.

"As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships under repair were damaged," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



