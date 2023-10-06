KYIV - Ukraine's parliament approved a 303-billion-hryvnia ($8.28-billion) increase in defence spending for the rest of the year on Friday, lawmakers said, as Russia's war on the country drags on.

It will add to this year's budget funding for the security and defence sector of 1.67 trillion hryvnias, which accounts for 26.6% of GDP.

Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the parliamentary budget committee, said on Facebook that parliament had approved a draft amendment on the 2023 state budget that allocates an extra 303 billion hryvnias for defence needs.

According to the finance ministry, 225 billion hryvnias is to be used for the financial support of military personnel and 78 billion hryvnias for purchasing military equipment and other necessary expenses.

The amendment approved by parliament increases state budget expenditures overall by 323 billion hryvnias, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on the Telegram messaging app.

"These changes set two records in Ukraine's history. General budget expenditures for the first time will be more than 3.39 trillion hryvnias, and the deficit will be more than 2 trillion," he added.

The changes to the 2023 budget, the third amendments this year, require President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's signature.

Ukraine's government plans to spend more than half the yet-to-be-approved 2024 budget, or 1.7 trillion hryvnias, on the defence sector.

($1 = 36.6000 hryvnias)

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by Timothy Heritage)