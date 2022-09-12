Ukraine and Russia are interested in U.N. atomic watchdog proposal that a protection zone be created around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

Both countries are engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency and asking many questions about on the idea, which is aimed at preventing military activities like shelling that has damaged the plant's power lines and jeopardised its security, Grossi told a news conference.




