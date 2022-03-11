The British public's expectations for the rate of inflation in a year's rose to the highest since 2008, although the increase in longer-term expectations has been less marked, a quarterly survey by the Bank of England showed on Friday.

The median inflation expectation for 12 months' time rose to 4.3% in February's survey from 3.2% in November, its highest since August 2008.

Expectations for two- and five years' time rose to 3.2% and 3.3%, the highest since 2013 and 2020 respectively.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)



