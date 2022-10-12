Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it was set to take enforcement action against healthcare providers over concerns that prospective patients were not being given access to information they need.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would launch the action against a number of private consultants and hospitals.

The CMA issued the legally binding Private Healthcare Order in 2014 that requires, among other things, providers to submit key data to the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN).

PHIN collates and publishes the data online, allowing prospective patients to compare healthcare providers by important parameters such as pricing, customer satisfaction and infection and success rates.

"There are still some providers that have failed to make any progress, or even attempt it," David Stewart, executive director of Markets and Mergers division at CMA, said in a statement.

