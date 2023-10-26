Britain will set up the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) safety institute, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday before he hosts a gathering next week of representatives of AI companies, political leaders and experts.

The institute "will advance the world's knowledge of AI safety and it will carefully examine, evaluate and test new types of AI so that we understand what each new model is capable of, exploring all the risks from social harms like bias and misinformation through to the most extreme risks of all," Sunak said in a speech in London.

