LONDON: Britain will convene a meeting of the government's COBRA emergency response committee on Thursday to consider its strategy and approach towards Gaza and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told Times Radio.

Britain is pushing for a humanitarian pause to the conflict, for Britons in Gaza to be able to leave safely, and for the release of British hostages.

"We will discuss the hostages and we'll discuss the wider situation in the region and we will also discuss ... securing humanitarian aid," Dowden, who will chair the meeting, said in a separate interview with Sky News. (Reporting by William James Editing by William Schomberg)