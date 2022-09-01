Small businesses in Britain suffered the biggest fall in the value of sales in July since the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

"The value of sales by small businesses in July fell 10% from the previous month, which was the largest monthly fall since April 2020 when it decreased by 24%," the ONS said.

By contrast, consumers' spending on credit and debit cards was broadly unchanged in the week to Aug. 25 and other measures of consumer behaviour rose, it said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)