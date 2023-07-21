British retail sales climbed more than expected in June, official data showed Friday, offering respite for the government after heavy defeats overnight in votes centred largely on its economic record.

Sales by volume grew 0.7 percent in June compared with growth of 0.1 percent in May, helped by warmer weather and some competitive pricing as inflation cools, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Analysts' consensus forecast had been for a rise of 0.2 percent last month.

The data comes after Britain's ruling Conservatives on Friday held the former seat of ex-prime minister Boris Johnson but saw hefty majorities in two other seats blown away as scandals and a cost-of-living crisis took their toll.

Rishi Sunak had been expected to become the first prime minister to lose three parliamentary seats on one day, but was spared that humiliation thanks to a narrow victory in the west London seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

However, heavy defeats in the other two contests leave Sunak increasingly vulnerable ahead of next year's likely general election.

Separate official data Friday showed the government borrowed less than expected in June but continued to pay huge repayments on its debt owing to high interest rates.

The borrowing data brought "some cheer for the government on a day when it has lost two by-elections", noted Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics research group.