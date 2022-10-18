Mark Steward, head of enforcement at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is stepping down early next year, the markets watchdog said on Tuesday.

The FCA said it would begin a global search for his successor shortly.

"Mark has brought his formidable experience as a regulator and as a litigator to the FCA, delivering significant enforcement cases across a broad spectrum, as well as the FCA’s data-led approach to market oversight," said FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi.

Steward, who said it had been "a privilege to serve the FCA throughout many challenges over the last seven years", joined the watchdog in 2015. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Carolyn Cohn Editing by David Goodman )



