The United Kingdom is now expected to slide into a deeper recession, according to a new analysis by Goldman Sachs Research.

The country is likely to have a four-quarter cumulative fall in gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.6%, the US investment bank said in a note released on Thursday.

It noted that, while the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister has somehow eased market tensions, the UK still faces (in Sunak’s words) a “profound economic challenge.”

“The profound economic challenge the UK is facing is effectively the combination of the cost-of-living crisis, high inflation, a recession setting in and then navigating the fallout from this fiscal U-turn for the public finances,” said Sven Jari Stehn, Goldman Sachs’ Chief European Economist.

Weak data, financial conditions

Stehn said the UK is likely to experience four quarters of negative growth due to weak data, less fiscal support from the government and financial conditions.

He noted that mortgage rates are significantly higher and tighter than they were before the mini-budget.

“Cumulatively, we expect real GDP to decline by about [1.5%]… that’s relatively small compared certainly to COVID-19 or the financial crisis, and a bit more like shallow recessions,” Stehn said in a note.

“The reason for that is that there is still fiscal support via the energy price cap and household have excess savings that they’re setting on, and that they can use to offset some of the shock.”

However, Stehn noted that the risk is still towards a sharper downturn. He also said that, while the energy markets may have stabilised, there is still a risk that gas supply will run out and that rationing might happen during winter, although that risk is lower in the UK than in the Euro area.



(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; Editing by Seban Scaria)

