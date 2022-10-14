British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng are "determined and resolute" to deliver their economic plans that have caused turmoil in the markets, junior trade minister Greg Hands said on Friday.

Asked about whether there would be a U-turn on the tax package, Hands said Britain would have to wait until Oct. 31 to hear the medium term budget plan from Kwarteng who on Thursday cut short a trip to Washington.

"I saw the prime Minister yesterday. The prime minister and the chancellor are absolutely determined to deliver on the growth plan," he told Sky News. (Reporting by Sarah Young and William James; editing by Michael Holden)



