LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to face a vote of confidence, with rebels in his Conservative Party expecting an announcement on Monday morning, ITV's UK editor said.

"Tory rebels expect Sir Graham Brady to make a statement this morning announcing that there will be a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson," Paul Brand said on Twitter.

"Only Brady knows the exact details, but this is as certain as anyone has sounded that a vote is on."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)



