LONDON - Penny Mordaunt said she was staying in the race to become British prime minister despite trailing rivals Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson in the number of declared backers, dismissing a report that she had discussed a deal with Johnson.

"I'm very confident about the progress we are making. I say to you that I'm in this to win it," she told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

She said a report that she had discussed pulling out with Johnson in return for the promise of a job was "completely false".

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)