LONDON - Britain has ordered thousands of new anti-tank weapons in a 223 million pound ($272.04 million) deal with Swedish manufacturer Saab, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The new weapons will be assembled at a Thales facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland and delivered to the British Army. Britain has previously donated some of its stockpiles of the weapons to Ukraine.

“These next generation light anti-tank weapons have played a decisive role in supporting Ukraine’s army," defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

The Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW) is a shoulder-launched missile system that can be operated by a single soldier. ($1 = 0.8197 pounds)

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and William James)