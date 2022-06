British new car registrations tumbled nearly 21% in May as supply shortages hampered new purchases despite high demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Monday.

New car sales in the UK fell to 124,394 units in the second weakest May in three decades after lockdown-hit 2020, the SMMT said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)



Reuters