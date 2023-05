Britain needs to be more competitive on pay to attract and keep top talent as it delivers on reforming its post-Brexit financial sector, UK financial services minister Andrew Griffith said on Tuesday.

"Remuneration here needs to be competive, we need to attact the brightest and best to these shores - the last thing we want to do is drive them away," Griffith told a UK Finance event.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Iain Withers)