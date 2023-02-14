British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday figures showing the jobless rate staying at 3.7% in the three months to December was a sign of resilience in the nation's labour market.

"In tough times unemployment remaining close to record lows is an encouraging sign of resilience in our labour market," Hunt said in a statement.

"The best thing we can do to make people’s wages go further is stick to our plan to halve inflation this year". (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)



