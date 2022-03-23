Consumer price inflation (CPI) in the UK has reached a 30-year record high of 6.2 percent driven by factors including rising costs of food, durable and consumer goods and energy, according to the country’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The inflation for the year to February 2022 is in line with the European Union (EU) average, the office said, but less than the USA, which has risen considerably faster to reach 8.1 percent in December 2021.

Both the UK and USA are seeing a surge in fuel and energy prices and strong upward price pressure in used cars, the office said in a series of tweets.

Fuel prices reached 147.6 pence (AED 7.15) per litre in February, which at the time was the highest on record for the UK.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices have also risen sharply, and businesses are also reporting that their costs have risen and their own prices have risen, the updates said.

Inflation increased across factors, such as the CPI including owner occupier’s housing costs, which were up to 5.5 percent, from 4.9 percent in the year to January, and the inflation on goods produced by UK factories reached 10.1 percent for the year to February 2021, up from 9.9 percent the previous month.

Price of materials and fuels used by manufacturers rose 14.7 percent in the year to February, up from 14.2 percent in the year to January.

Grant Fitzner, the ONS’s chief economist, said while clothing and footwear saw a return to traditional February price rises, after falls in 2021 when many shops were closed, the cost of furniture and flooring also contributed to the rise in inflation.

“The price of goods leaving UK factories has also been rising substantially and is now at its highest rate for 14 years,” he said.

The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 0.75 percent and could increase them again this month.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

