British annual consumer price inflation fell by much more than expected in November to 3.9% from 4.6% in October, the lowest rate since September 2021, official data showed on Wednesday.

The reading was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists which had pointed to a figure of 4.4%.

Core inflation also cooled by an unexpectedly large amount, falling to 5.1% from 5.7%.

The rate of services inflation - closely watched by the Bank of England - fell to 6.3% from 6.6%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, editing by Sarah Young)



