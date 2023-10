British house prices rose by 0.2% in annual terms in August, the smallest such increase since April 2012, official data showed on Wednesday.

It followed a 0.7% annual increase in July, the Office for National Statistics said.

House prices increased by a seasonally-adjusted 0.2% on the month in August, partially reversing a 0.3% drop in July. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)