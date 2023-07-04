LONDON - Britain's inflation trends have more in common with those in other Western countries than differences, financial services minister Andrew Griffith said on Tuesday.

Griffith said the government judged the Bank of England as having "definitely a positive scorecard", in an appearance before an inquiry from the House of Lords' Economic Affairs Committee into the BoE's forecasting track record.

British inflation is higher than in other major advanced economies, and some investors fear it will prove much harder to tame than in the euro zone or the United States.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)