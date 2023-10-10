Britain is reviewing development aid it provides to the Palestinians in the aftermath of the Hamas militant group's weekend attack on Israel, deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday.

"We are currently reviewing our aid. It is already the case, though, that we go through a very rigorous process for the sort of aid we provide," Dowden told ITV News.

"It's also very important to appreciate that we shouldn't clump together the Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip who have carried out these attacks and the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people.

"It's just important to keep those two things separate. But of course, we will look at that aid."

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which is responsible for administering overseas development aid, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UK has allocated £17 million ($21 million) from its overseas development aid budget for the financial year 2023-2024 to support Palestinians, according to a July summary released by the FCDO.

This is set to rise to £29 million in 2024-2025, the document states.

Dowden's remarks came as the European Commission said it was launching a review of its development aid to the Palestinians.