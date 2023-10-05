British companies over the last three months cut expectations for selling price increases but forecasts for wage growth stayed high, according to a Bank of England survey that painted a mixed picture of inflationary pressure.

Thursday's BoE Decision Maker Panel showed businesses surveyed in the three months to September expected selling prices in the year ahead to rise by 4.8%, down from 5.0% in the three months to August.

Forecasts for wage growth in the year ahead were unchanged at 5.1%, the survey showed. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)



