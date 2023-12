Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the medium-term outlook for the country's economy was more optimistic than data released on Friday suggested.

Britain's economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023, according to updated official figures.

"The medium-term outlook for the UK economy is far more optimistic than these numbers suggest," Hunt said in a statement.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by Sarah Young)