LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed on Friday he had been sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss, becoming the third chancellor to leave the government this year.

"You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted," Kwarteng said in a letter to Truss, which he published on Twitter.

His removal comes after media reported he was being sacked before a news conference by Truss when she is expected to scrap parts of their economic package in a bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.

"It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches," Kwarteng said.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M, editing by Elizabeth Piper)