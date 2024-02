British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday it was "positive news" that interest rates appeared to have peaked, after the Bank of England held the rate at a nearly 16-year high.

"It's obviously very positive news for families with mortgages that interest rates appear to have peaked, but we should remember that inflation never falls in a straight line," Hunt told reporters.

