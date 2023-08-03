LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said efforts to reduce the country's inflation rate were working and stressed the importance of the government sticking to its plans.

"What the Bank of England Governor is saying is that we have a plan that is bringing down inflation solidly, robustly and consistently," Hunt told reporters after the BoE raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25%.

"So the plan is working. But what we have to do as a government is made sure we stick to that plan. We don't veer around like a shopping trolley."

(Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce)