LONDON - The UK's external deficit is a worry and there are questions over the country's competitiveness long-term, although a resilient labour market is a positive, senior analysts at S&P Global said on Friday.

The ratings agency cut the outlook for Britain's AA credit rating in September to "negative" from "stable".

S&P's top European sovereign analyst Frank Gill told Reuters that the UK's external deficit was a worry, as was the country's long-term competitiveness.

"There are long term questions about the competitiveness of the UK economy, ... (on) why the weakness of sterling doesn't seem to have really improved the overall balance of payments position," said Gill.

S&P chief EMEA economist Sylvain Broyer said that while he expected a recession in the UK to last three to four quarters, a resilient labour market was a positive.

