Borrowing by British consumers was the strongest in nearly seven years in November and lenders approved the most mortgages since June, data from the Bank of England showed on Thursday.

The BoE said consumer borrowing grew by a net 2.0 billion pounds ($2.5 billion), the most since March 2017 and more than any forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Loans for home purchases totalled 50,067 in the month, higher than a median forecast of 48,500 in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7868 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)