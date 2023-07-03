UK consumers could see a fresh spike in their energy bills this winter if there is strong growth in China’s economy coupled with harsh weather.

Although the UK government said average energy bills are to fall by £430 ($545) this month, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said governments, including that of the UK, should focus on energy saving and boost renewable energy production.

Gas prices soared after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last year and governments stepped in to support households.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, told the BBC that European governments had made “strategic mistakes” with over reliance on Russian gas in the years prior to the war and that another spike in gas prices, and even energy blackouts for impacted countries, cannot be ruled out in winter 2023.

“In a scenario where the Chinese economy is very strong, buys a lot of energy from the markets, and we have a harsh winter, we may see strong upward pressure under natural gas prices, which in turn will put an extra burden on consumers,” he said.

He urged policymakers to encourage energy saving by citizens and make sure renewable energy projects in development are brought online as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com