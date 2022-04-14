The cost of living in the UK continued to soar in March as the country’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by seven percent, the highest since 1992, when it stood at 7.1 percent.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the CPI had increased from 6.2 percent in February to seven percent in March, as price growth continued to soar to another 30-year high

The news comes after UK press reported that some of the country’s poorest have had to choose between heating their homes during the winter months and feeding their families, as prices have soared across the board.

The consumer prices index which includes the costs of home-owner occupiers (CPIH) was also up by 6.2 percent in March, from 5.5 percent in February, driven by many categories, particularly motor fuels costs, the office said,

In a statement on Twitter, the office’s chief economist Grant Fitzner said broad-based price rises saw annual inflation increase sharply again in March.

“Amongst the largest increases were petrol costs, with prices mostly collected before the recent cut in fuel duty, and furniture.

Petrol prices in the UK reached an all-time record of 164.98 pence (AED 7.96) per litre in March according to Bloomberg.

