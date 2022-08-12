Britain said on Friday it was considering new proposals for a support scheme targeted at energy intensive industries including steel, paper, glass, ceramics and cement.

"With global energy prices at record highs, it is essential we explore what more we can do to deliver a competitive future for those strategic industries so we can cut production costs and protect jobs across the UK," business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement announcing a consultation on the subject. (Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)



Reuters