British business lobby, the CBI, on Monday agreed legal compensation with its former boss after his sacking amid a sexual misconduct crisis at the organisation.

"The CBI has today settled legal action brought against the organisation by Tony Danker after his dismissal in April 2023," a statement said.

The amount was undisclosed.

"The CBI Board also reiterates that Mr Danker is not associated in any way with the historical allegations reported in the media concerning matters which pre-date his tenure at the CBI and rejects any such association," it added in Monday's statement.

The Confederation of British Industry suffered an exodus of member companies following the allegations, but won a key vote of confidence from remaining members.

Danker's replacement as director-general, Rain Newton-Smith, has since overhauled the CBI's culture and governance.

The CBI faced claims that more than a dozen women were sexually harassed at the organisation and two others had been raped.

While Danker was not the subject of those separate allegations, the CBI had stated that his conduct fell short of that expected by the organisation.